Respect persons with disabilities - Speaker

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday in a statement requested the general public and the House to abstain from using disability related terms with negative connotations. “The statement follows a written request handed over by Disability Organizations Joint Front to the Speaker of the House,” Jayasuriya said.

Speaker Jayasuriya stated that the written request appeals to him to raise awareness among the general public on the importance of not using such derogatory terms related to physical or otherwise disabilities considering the negative psychological effects such terms have on people suffering from disabilities. All disabilities are caused either by birth or from accidents, and it is but unjust to cause more stress to them, Speaker Jayasuriya observed.

Accordingly, Speaker Jayasuriya stressed the importance of refraining from such abusive language and respect persons with disabilities. One hundred and eighteen Sri Lankans have died on Dambadiwa pilgrimages One hundred and eighteen persons have died during pilgrimages to Dambadiwa in India from the year 2018 to date, it was revealed in Parliament yesterday.

Responding to a question raised by UNP Badulla District MP Chaminda Wijesiri, Chief Government Whip Minister Gayantha Karunathilake said that it is not relevant for the Ministry of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development to take any steps for the welfare of families of persons who had died during pilgrimages to Dambadiwa.

Minister Karunatilake made these observations on behalf of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development Minister, in response to an oral question by UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri.There are 197 individuals and institutions authorized to organize pilgrimages to Dambadiwa, it was revealed.MP Wijesiri pointed out that most of the time it was the older citizens of this country who engage in the Dambadiwa pilgrimage and some of them do so after selling off their properties owing to their faith in Buddhism and thinking that it is a meritorious act.

“There are certain unscrupulous elements who capitalise by misleading these people. They disguise themselves as legal institutions but some of them are not even registered properly. Could the Ministry initiate a new programme to make such institutions insure all the devotees that they would take to India,” MP Wijesiri inquired.Chief Government Whip Minister Karunathilake said that he would bring the matter to the notice of the Minister of Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development.

Disciplinary action against SLRC employees not a witch-hunt - Ruwan

Taking disciplinary action against two Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) employees on the basis of reports on their involvement in a brawl at the corporation premises on October 26, last year and against another for allegedly defaming the senior management should not and cannot be described as a witch-hunt of Trade Union leaders in the Rupavahini Corporation, Mass Media Non Cabinet Minister Ruwan Wijewardene told Parliament yesterday.

“Taking disciplinary action had been done in accordance with the accepted procedures and protocols and there was nothing outside procedural responding to the reports on those employees,” Wijewardene said.“The action had been initiated on the basis of recommendations by a Special Investigation Committee appointed to look into the incidents pertaining to a brawl that took place at the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation on October 26, last year,” the minister further said.

Responding to a series of questions raised by JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the previous day, the Minister said that he would not agree with interpreting the transfers effected on the needs of services in institutions as political with-hunting or taking political revenge.

Budget has laid clear focus on economic growth - Malik

Budget 2019 has laid out a very clear focus on growing the economy creating jobs and making the economy more competitive and enterprising and it builds on the budget of 2018 and the vision 2025 plan, said the Minister of Development Strategies and Trade Malik Samarawickrama, adding that his ministry has been playing a key role in driving important aspects of this agenda, particularly trade, investments and exports.

Joining the Committee Stage debate in parliament yesterday when the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade and the Ministry of National Integration, Official Languages , Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs was taken up, he said The Board of Investment, Export Development Board and the Import Export Control Department come under the purview of the Ministry of Development Strategies and Trade.

Highlighting the key achievements on exports and FDI in 2018 he said, “Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange earnings from export of merchandise and services have grown by 23% during the past 03 years. Export revenue in 2018 was US$ 17 billion. The records show 16.4 billion, but US$ 600 million goods which were shipped in December has been recorded in January as the exporters have delayed to hand over the Bills of Lading. These figures do not include the revenue earned from tourism which was a further US$ 4.3 billion.”

•He said it was noteworthy that for the first time in our history monthly merchandise exports has topped US$ 1 billion every month for the past six months. •Strong performance is evident in some of the ‘focus sectors’ identified under the new National Export Strategy; notably, electronics and electrical components exports that increased by 16.2% and food and beverage exports by 22.6%.

•The apparel sector that accounts for 33% of total exports recorded 100% of the target of US$ 5.3 bn during 2018. New orders from the EU were secured as a result of the GSP+ benefit.•By export market, earnings in our two most important regions of USA and Europe have increased steadily by 5.65% and 5.15% respectively. Within the EU region, important markets like Germany, Italy and Netherlands have shown robust growth of 14%,9%, and 17% respectively.

•In Japan, where we have embarked on a renewed focus following our trade and investment mission last year, our exports grew by a robust 9% in 2018.•It is particularly noteworthy that exports to the South Asian region have grown substantially, by 10%, to reach US$ 1,097 Million, driven in large part by exports to India that grew by 11.35% from US$ 689.4 Million in 2017 to US$ 767.6 Million during the year 2018.

Explaining about the Foreign Direct Investments, Minister Samarawickrama said, “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in 2018 reached USD 2.37 billion which is the highest recorded FDI inflow to Sri Lanka. This shows an increase of 25% compared with the USD 1.9 billion worth FDIs received in 2017. In terms of sectoral contribution, this FDI inflow comprised primarily of infrastructure: 75%; manufacturing 13% and services 12%. We are now focusing strongly on increasing the contribution from manufacturing and services, especially export oriented projects. This year, BOI has already granted approval to set up an export oriented oil refinery with a proposed investment of USD 4 billion and a steel products manufacturing plant with an investment of USD 1 billion. The refinery was launched in Hambantota on March 24th and the steel plant will be set up in Trincomalee and will be launched in May/June this year.”

The BOI had also approved 128 projects in 2018 to the tune of approximately USD 2.5 billion. “In 2019 so far, BOI has granted approval for 24 projects to the value of approx.. USD 5.5 Bln, which includes the export-oriented Refinery and a Steel Plant. Ultimately, FDI in all forms is important for us as it is the key source of non-debt creating foreign inflows.”

Minister Samarawickrama noted that the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade is implementing several initiatives that are improving the competitiveness of Sri Lanka’s domestic enterprises by providing them with supportive policies and strategies, financial and technical support, and enabling infrastructure.

“Many of the initiatives that we have been, and are, championing are things that had been postponed in Sri Lanka for nearly two decades, and was urgently needed to place us firmly on a more sustained and competitive growth path. These initiatives won’t bear fruit in a month or a year, but would have lasting positive impacts on the economic trajectory of this country,” he added.

The Minister noted that the National Export Strategy 2018-2022, which has been in implementation since its launch in July 2018, is progressing well, anchored to the plans of action of 6 sectors and 3 trade support functions. The NES is a carefully structured five-year strategy with active public and private stakeholder participation aimed at increasing export revenue to US$ 28 billion by 2022.

“In 2018 the EDB launched a flagship programme to make trade more inclusive across our country. We are conscious that the export-oriented sector in Sri Lanka is not as widespread as it could be, and so we have embarked on an island wide program to foster new exporters. The ‘2000 Exporters’ program will incubate a whole generation of new exporters in this country, and make the gains of international trade more inclusive. Entrepreneurs and aspiring exporters from all parts of the country are being helped through this programme, which will cover a new district each month. Already programmes have been conducted for over 2500 entrepreneurs in Jaffna, Kandy, Kurunegala, Matara, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya. In addition, a “Women Entrepreneur Development” Programme to transform them into exporters is also being implemented.

This year we will also include specialized sector-wise development programs based on needs in each district, and also hold private-public dialogues on trade policy matters with the business leaders in the provinces,” Samarawickrama said.

The minister said that the government has also commenced a series of reforms to make it easier for foreign investors to come and invest in Sri Lanka. “The most notable of these was the launch last year of the web portal of the ‘Single Window Investment Facilitation Taskforce’ or ‘SWIFT’. SWIFT is continuously improving service delivery times, and fast tracking the approval process of various line agencies within a set time period. 13 out of 24 identified line agencies have signed MoUs with the BOI, committing to work under single web platform to facilitate and expedite project approvals/licenses/permits by the investors. It is expected that this year it will reduce the time taken for investment approvals by 20%.”

He said that the BOI has also focussed on promoting re-investment and a dedicated group for this purpose was established with the mandate of encouraging existing investors to reinvest, expand or upgrade their businesses through facilitating and solving their bottlenecks. Further, this group also entrusted with identifying new potential investors through existing investors’ channels.

The Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade (MODSIT) has also set up ‘Sector Expert Teams’ comprising officers of the BOI and the EDB to work on promoting investments to these identified sectors thereby to increase the exports, in a systematic and focused manner. These sectors include Electrical & Electronics (Solar & Insulated Wires), Automotive Components, Food Products, Ships & Boats, Tourism, IT/BPO, Medical Devices & Pharmaceuticals, Mineral Products and Export of Services (Logistics). These Groups are in the final stages of preparation of Promotional materials.

However, the minister noted that the government had identified that the lack of commercial land availability is a critical constraint affecting the investment climate in the country, and so embarked on a systematic process to unlock this problem by way on building new industrial zones. “In 2018 we started work on new zones in Milleniya and Bingiriya, the first new zones in our country in 16 years! The Bingiriya zone was launched this month, in the presence of the Hon. Prime Minister. Zones in Mawathagama, Milleniya and Trincomalee will also follow. These will not only ease the land constraint for investors, but more importantly generate thousands of new export sector jobs for our youth in these areas.”As a result, he said 13 investors have already informed the BOI that they intend investing in Bingiriya which will cover the entire Phase-1 and will provide employment to 12,000. The investment value will be over USD 150 million.

Outlining the key new initiative in 2019, he said the ‘Trade Adjustment Programme’, he said in order to ensure that our domestic private sector has a meaningful mechanism to adapt to a more liberalized trade regime, the government has prepared a ‘Trade Adjustment Programme’ for the first time in Sri Lanka. It received Cabinet approval earlier this month, and will commence implementation under our Ministry in close cooperation with the Ministry of Finance