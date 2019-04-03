HMS Montrose conducts anti-drug smuggling exercise

HMS Montrose, a type 23 Frigate is currently docked at the Colombo harbour and is expected to conduct joint naval exercise with the Sri Lankan Navy on anti-drug smuggling efforts in the high seas.Commanded by Conor O’Neill RN, the ship is part of the British Royal Navy with anti-missile, anti-submarine and surface-to-surface capabilities.Commander O’Neill said the HMS Montrose plays a crucial role as a naval defence force

“HMS Montrose is on a global deployment and supports UK’s interests across the world while strengthening ties that the Royal Navy shares with its counterparts in Sri Lanka,” he said. “The Royal Navy has been engaged in many anti-drug smuggling efforts across the Indian Ocean and is part ofthe 150 Combined Task Force commanded from Bahrain.” The HMS Montrose frigate is the mainstay of the surface fleet in the modern Royal Navy. Montrose is fitted with vertical launch Sea Ceptor System, which is the ship’s first line of defense against aircraft and incoming missiles.

The Harpoon missile system is relied upon for long range surface-to-surface targets. The ship is also able to defend herself against underwater threats with her Torpedo Launch system. It also has hull-mounted sonar which is used to guide the ship’s helicopter to attack submarines.

The ship berthed at the Colombo Port will leave Sri Lankan shores later today and head to the Middle East where it will stop in Bahrain.he sister ship, HMS Dragon seized over 2,000 kg of hashish in its sixth drugs bust in three months.MS Dragon is currently operating in support of Combined Task Force 150 - a multinational group which works to disrupt piracy, drug smuggling and terrorism in the Gulf along with HMS Montrose.