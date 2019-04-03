Eradications of drug menace a national duty-DGI

Eradicate drug menace is a essential national duty said Nalaka Kaluwawe Director General of Government Information, this morning participation drug prevention national program titled Bakmaha Divuruma “ National pledge to eradicate drug menace at the department premises the DGI farther said that this eradication program should be carry out in a way that Sri Lanka has eradicated the 30 years old ethnic war, since drug became national menace.