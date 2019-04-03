Eradications of drug menace a national duty-DGI

All the staff of the department took the Bakmaha Divuruma “National pledge to eradicate drug menace this morning to commit themselves to control and eliminate illegal drugs.
Eradicate drug menace is a essential national duty said Nalaka Kaluwawe Director General of Government Information, this morning participation drug prevention national program titled Bakmaha Divuruma “ National pledge to eradicate drug menace at the department premises the DGI farther said that this eradication program should be carry out in a way that Sri Lanka has eradicated the 30 years old ethnic war, since drug became national menace.
All the staff of the department took the Bakmaha Divuruma “National pledge to eradicate drug menace this morning to commit themselves to control and eliminate illegal drugs.