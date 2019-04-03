Cabinet approval to reconstruct Deegavapi Stupa

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to reconstruct the ancient Deegavapi Maha Stupa located in Ampara district. Accordingly, the Cabinet approval was given for the proposal presented by Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa to procure the special type of bricks required to re-construct the stupa.

The Cabinet also approved the minister’s proposal to render the manpower of Sri Lanka Army for the reconstruction of the stupa. Deegavapi Stupa, built by King Saddhatissa, was declared an archaeological protected monument in 1947.

Deegavapi (Digavapi) StupaEntrance to the Deegavapi large number of stone flower pedestals of different sizes indicating the flourishing state of this complex in the ancient history Sri Pathul Gal ( foot imprint of Buddha) is the earliest form of representing Buddha. The Buddha images replaced the foot imprint later Deegavapi (Digavapi) StupaPartially restored Wahalkada Stone carvings which decorated the Wahalkada during ancient times large number of stone flower pedestals of different sizes indicating the flourishing state of this complex in the ancient history Recovered stone pillars with 'Pun Kalasa' and other designs

Deegavapi is one of the 16 places which has been blessed by the Buddha’s presence. Buddha was invited to Kelaniya by Mani Akkika of Naga Tribe, ruler of the Kelaniya region on his second visit to Nagadeepa. On the 8th year of attaining nirvana Buddha decided to visit Sri Lanka for the third time specially to Kelaniya. During this visit he came to Deegavapi with 500 Arhaths and spend time meditating.

According to the the Mahavansa, great chronicle of Sri Lanka, this stupa was built by king Saddhatissa (137-119 BC). According to the same the king has also donated a jacket decorated with gold lotus flowers and various gems to cover the stupa.…… “Moreover, he founded the Dighavapi-vihara together with the cetiya; for this cetiya he had a covering of network made set with gems, and in every mesh thereof was hung a splendid flower of gold, large as a wagon-wheel, that he had commanded them to fashion. (In honour) of the eighty-four thousand sections of the dhamma the ruler commanded also eighty-four thousand offerings. When the king had thus accomplished many works of merit he was reborn, after his death, among the Tusita gods.” ……….

Since this location has been blessed by Buddha’s presence, it is generally believed that this stupa is a “paribogika” stupa and no special relics has been enshrined. But historian venerable Ellawela Medananda thero believes that this stupa enshrines a nail relic of Buddha. An inscription on a gold foil unearthed during excavations discloses that King Kawanthissa (164-192) has done renovations to the stupa.

With passage of time, this temple was neglected with the internal conflicts of the country. King Keerthi Sri Rajasinghe ( 1747 – 1781) seeing the status of the temple carried out major renovations and handed it over to Rev. Bandigide Negrodha thero along with 1000 ‘amunu‘ (2000-2500 acres) of land in 1756. Two stone inscriptions by King Saddhasissa and King Keerthi Sri Rajasinghe has been in existence at the Deegavapi until last centaury but both of these have mysteriously disappeared now. But a copy of the Rajasinghe inscription which was made in 1845 exists today.