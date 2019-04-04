China to invest US$ 100 million in rubber industry

Joining the Committee Stage debate in Parliament yesterday when the expenditure heads of the Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs, Plantation Industries and the Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development Ministries were taken up, he said, “We have now scientifically identified the minimum sugar content in tea.Adding sugar to tea by certain tea producers has become a nagging issue and we will not allow that to happen. We must protect the reputation of pure Ceylon tea,”

Dispelling numerous claims that the country’s tea industry is in turmoil, Minister Navin Dissanayake said the tea industry in the country is not in ruins, but admitted that there were certain issues affecting the tea sector. However, he maintained that the quality of Sri Lankan tea is still at its best.

“When I took over this ministry tea production was at Rs.260 million. But currently, especially in 2018, our tea production rose to Rs.303 million. The highest tea production was recorded in 2014 which was Rs.340 million. Its great if we could reach that same target, but we can be happy if we could at least reach a target of between Rs. 300 to 340 million.

Responding to allegations that Sri Lankan tea has dropped to fourth place in tea production, he said Sri Lankan tea was always at third or fourth place. The first place being India, second China, third Sri Lanka and fourth Kenya. Now Kenya has advanced to third place and we to fourth. In fact Kenya is our competitor. We can’t hope to reach India or China’s level but we can compete with Kenya. In the case of India or China the majority tea produced in those countries are consumed by them. Sri Lanka is still the leader in black orthodox tea.

Noting that the tea industry has been changing since the 70’s, the minister said that currently the government holds only 20% of the tea industry while the private sector holds 80%. He also said that 75% of the tea production comes from the tea smallholders. This is a great achievement. Therefore, we are offering these tea smallholders many concessions.

When I took over this ministry, the tea prices fluctuated between Rs. 350-450. However, we went to Russia, China, Japan and our traditional friends Iran and discussed strategies to increase the sales of Sri Lankan tea. Therefore, we have managed to increase the price of our tea to between Rs. 581 to 600 which is a very good price. Today, no one protests outside my ministry and I consider this to be a good sign that we have managed our ministry well.We have made arrangements to spend Rs. 2 billion for the development of the tea smallholders through the Tea Small Holdings Development Authority.

Expressing his views on the rubber industry he said the rubber producers are facing a bleak future. Hence, the government needs to intervene. “However, the government helps by giving them concessions. But for how long can we keep giving them concessions? There has to be a cut-off point. The rubber prices are regulated every 12 years. Now we are experiencing a very low price for rubber. But we hope the prices would increase in the future. The rubber production in 2017 was Rs. 83 million and in 2018 it was Rs. 82 million.”

He said a delegation from Hainan, China visited him and invited him to Beijing on April 26 for discussions as they are interested in investing in our rubber industry. “I hope to accept their invitation and visit China to get this investment to Sri Lanka to develop the rubber industry in the country. They have promised to invest US$ 100 million in the rubber industry. The Chinese think 60 to 70 years ahead unlike us who think only about the next year.”

The Minister noted that the problem in our country is that we fail to take bold policy decisions. “Even if we take such decisions, implementing these decisions is a huge problem. We should have a policy of strengthening the Sri Lankan rupee over a period of time.But nobody is thinking about this. Why can’t all 225 of us take a policy decision in this regard?” he asked.

Baseline sugar contents in the tea manufacturing process

Questioning the inconsistencies in taking legal action against errant tea factory owners who exceed the baseline sugar contents in the tea manufacturing process, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) MP Sunil Handunnetti urged the subject minister to amend the Tea Board Act, if necessary, to streamline the implementation of the said regulations.

MP Handunnetti pointed out that in the absence of a specific mechanism to implement legal action against errant tea factory owners, the penalties and suspension periods have become inconsistent.“Some factory owners have been subject to suspension of one month where as some had only to go through a nineteen day suspension. The longest suspension is of one month, whereas technically it should be a minimum of three months. Without a proper mechanism, factory owners can or cannot be subjected to legal action for exceeding baseline sugar contents. The legal action should not be based on political or otherwise inclinations. There is no use of taking inconsistent legal actions. Law should be implemented equally to all. I would like to urge to amend the Tea Board Act if necessary to make these legal actions consistent.” Handunnetti said.

Handunnetti tabled a series of documents pertaining to such inconsistent implementation of legal action taken by the relevant authority against errant tea factory owners. He tabled a list of names of factory owners who are allegedly adding sugar in the tea manufacturing process and exceeding the baseline as well. Handunnetti made these observations joining the Committee Stage Debate on expenditure heads of Ministry of Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs, Ministry of Plantation and Industry and Ministry of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development yesterday (03).

“We should commend the minister for introducing a baseline sugar contents, but the loopholes are now the matter. If one genuinely wants to do away with this racket, we need to form a proper mechanism to fight it. The issue of adding sugar in tea making process is worse than the issue of refuse tea. It destroys the reputation of Ceylon tea.” Handunnetti furthered.

MP Handunnetti was also critical of the way the Tea Board Cess Fund being used for purposes which are not related to the development of tea plantation industry. He urged subject Minister Navin Dissanayake to put a stop to this practice and use the fund for the development of tea plantation industry.

“There was Rs. 8 mn in the Cess Fund which has now decreased to Rs. 6 mn. It keeps decreasing. When the government goes in short of funds, the General Treasury takes funds from the Cess Fund. I would like to know if the Finance Ministry recently took another Rs.1 bn from the fund to resolve its financial crisis. It is legally and politically incorrect to use the Cess Fund for purposes other than for the development of tea plantation sector. Rs. 20 mn was also given to Nuwaraeliya seasonal event from the same fund.” Handunnetti observed.

Referring to a recent news item which alleged that Geoffrey Aloysius has been granted a 30 years lease at a sum of Rs. 8,000 a month for 450 acre, government-owned estate in Kandapola, Handunnetti pointed out that sub leasing of government owned estates is a serious issue.

“For once, I don’t know how the government owned estates are given on lease.Then, when government owned estates are sub leased, those lessees don’t do any re-plantation. Only the large scale plantations can go for re-plantation. Small scale plantation owners do not opt for re-plantation because they cannot afford it. When estates are sub leased, the lessees don’t develop the plantation industry. They use the land as bank mortgages and that’s it.” Handunnetti pointed out.

Handunnetti also spoke on replanting subsidiary, issues relating to importation of specialty tea and soil conservation. He also pointed out that the Rubber Secretariat has turned into a white elephant. “The job of Rubber Secretariat is done by Rubber Research Institute and the Rubber Development Department. So if the Rubber Secretariat exists only to pay its employees, I suggest that it should be taken over by some other relevant entity,” Handunnetti said.