Second COPA report presented today

More needs to be done for upcountry people - Radhakrishnan

Cabinet Minister V. Radhakrishnan said that the people of the upcountry should be more politically aware and take up state positions.Addressing the parliament yesterday (3) he said, “The upcountry people should be more politically aware and participate in political activities. They should get involved in state positions and give importance to education”.

He said the upcountry people had suffered for centuries, however there was a dawn of hope in uplifting the lives of these people in the recent past.

“Opposition members Namal Rajapaksa, Mahinda Amaraweera and members of Tamil National Alliance are delighted to speak about the upcountry people. Despite all the efforts, there are still problems to be solved in the upcountry and in due course it will,” he said.

Several upcountry housing schemes facing peril - Thondaman

Ceylon Worker’s Congress leader Arumugan Thondaman said the upcountry housing schemes are facing major issues including damages it has caused to tea plantations.

He said some housing schemes in the upcountry has caused damages to several tea plantations when removing tea to construct houses.“Even before National Building Research Organization (NBRO) clearance is given, these plantations are destroyed and later the land is abandoned,” he said.

Addressing the debate on the budget allocation for the Plantation Industries and Mountainous New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development Ministries, he said the late P.Chandrasekaran and late S. Thondaman were forerunners who worked tirelessly to provide many benefits to plantation workers. In today’s context, land is handed over by this government, yet still, many workers don’t have houses and this should be taken care of by the Plantations Minister,” MP Thondaman said.

He further added many plantations are being removed for housing projects in some estates. Several complaints were made of constructions not been done properly. In some areas in Bogawanthalawa, there were cracks appearing in the constructions. “This matter was taken up by the State Engineering Corporation and it was found that low-quality materials were used for such constructions”. He said that worker’s houses were provided on party affiliations.He said the Sripada College of Education was created for plantation children and action was needed to protect the school.