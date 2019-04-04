Eeducation system transformed - PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the newest education system in South Asia is expected to be implemented in Sri Lanka and the transformation process of the education system has commenced.Accordingly, the foundation for the latest education system in the South Asian countries has been laid in the country, the Prime Minister said participating at the annual prize giving of St. Paul's Girls School, Milagiriya.

The Premier declared open the newly renovated main hall and the administrative building and handed over to the students. He also awarded prizes to the students who excelled in the year 2017 and recognized the teachers who performed an excellent service.Prime Minister Wickremesinghe addressing the gathering said the first smart class room is launched at Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Central College and the first Smart College was established in Kurunegala.

"We need a skilled workforce. In fact, 50% of the students sit for the GCE Ordinary Level and leave school. We have provided 13 years of compulsory education for those who leave school to enter into the vocational stream.""There are only few vocational training courses with new technology. That's why we want to increase these in the next five years. We hope to have the latest education in South Asia. We have commenced the transformation with 13 years of education. The whole system can be developed in 10 years," the Premier said.Ministers Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Ravi Karunanayake were also present at the occasion.