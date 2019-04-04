Sun directly over Sri Lanka from tomorrow till April 15

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Heat Index Advisory for the North-Western Province and Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.Heat index, the temperature felt on the human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level in most parts of North-western Province and Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Hambantota and Monaragala Districts during tomorrow (5).The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (05), are Dikwella, Kekanadura, Kotawila and Midigama about 12:12 noon. Meanwhile the department also says that on the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April this year.