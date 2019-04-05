Rs. 4,492.6 billion Industrial output in 2017

Sri Lanka's Department of Census and Statistics has released the report of its Annual Survey of Industries 2017. The report provides the findings of the survey covered from industrial establishments with 5 or more persons engaged.According to the report of the survey, there are 21,295 industrial establishments in the country and 18,210 of them are in the manufacturing subsector.

Among the rest 2,737 industrial establishments are reported to be in the mining and quarrying sub sector, 112 industrial establishments are in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sub sector and 236 industrial establishments are engaged in the water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities.

According to the findings of the survey 1,433,782 persons were found to be engaged in the industry sector in the country. The highest number (1,365,482) of persons were engaged in the manufacturing sector while 31,773 persons, were engaged in industries of Mining and Quarrying sector. Number of persons engaged in industries related to electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply were reported as 23,172 and the number of persons engaged in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities are reported as 13,355.

The industrial output was estimated as Rs. 4,492.6 billion and estimated Intermediate consumption was Rs. 2,857.2 billion, resulting in the total value added was Rs 1,635.4 billion.