H’tota oil refinery, cement plant to create 6,000 jobs

The refinery is a joint venture between the Singapore-based Silver Park International Private Limited firm and the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas.“This is reported to be the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) record in the history for a single project,” the Deputy Minister said.
He added that Sri Lanka’s Lanka IOC and CPC too could also refine oil in the future at a lower price. We expect to discuss with the relevant authorities to obtain at least 5 percent shares of the project to the CPC. He said that though there was much criticism of the Sri Lanka - Singapore FTA, this investment came through the FTA. He further said the Singapore FTA is being implemented successfully despite the many allegations by the Opposition. A progress review meeting of the FTA will be conducted in May and we expect to rectify further shortcomings and make amendments only if it is necessary,” he added.
He further said that these projects are two mega investment projects that could be considered legacies and assets for the citizens of Hambantota.The Deputy Minister added the production of the cement manufacturing plant in Hambantota is expected to commence by the end of this year. This investor has also commenced construction work on the Rigid Tyre Corporation (Pvt) Ltd factory at the Board of Investments (BOI) Industrial Zone in Wagawatte, Horana. The factory will commence the production process by year’s end,” he added.