Sri Lankan New Year Festival, Trade Fair on April 12 in Dubai

There are over 250,000 Sri Lankan expats based in UAE in various professional and semi and skilled employment categories as well as blue collar workers spread over a vast base of corporate, institutional and industrial organizations and other work places.This creates an opportunity for the Sri Lankan community in UAE to celebrate the New Year Festival known as the Festival of the Sun in Sri Lanka’s cultural calendar and also one of the most prominent national festivals that had been celebrating colorfully in Sri Lanka, giving prominence to cultural values.

One of the objectives is to promote Sri Lanka and create broader publicity and awareness on Sri Lanka to the International Community in UAE at large and to showcase the significance of the large Sri Lankan community living in harmony in Dubai and Northern Emirates to the International Community and the Government of UAE.Another objective is to promote, Traditions, Culture, Heritage, Cuisine and Tourism prospects of Sri Lanka via a range of activities and performances throughout a day long event.

Furthermore, this event provides an opening to create an opportunity for Sri Lankans in UAE to access to their needs in Sri Lanka, such as design/build their dream house, fulfilling higher education needs, medical needs and other needs, etc.After the overwhelming success in organizing Sri Lankan Day 2018 on February 4, 2018 at Zabeel Park-Dubai, traditional New Year games for children, adults, and non Sri Lankans are included for the event, while and valuable gifts would be presented to the winning teams. Furthermore, A Sri Lankan traditional cultural performance too by Sahan Ranwala’s Ranwala Balakaaya and Saman Lenin will be presented.

A special Tourism Promotion Zone would be established with the participation of Sri Lanka Tourism, SriLankan Airlines, Travel Companies, etc. along with a free Selfie Photo competition open for non Sri Lankans. The Selfie photo booth offers a souvenir photograph (a Selfie background for clicking selfies and uploading on social media).

There would be a Raffle Draw giving away valuable prizes, including Air Tickets to Sri Lanka in a special Sri Lankan tourism promotion zone. There would be many restaurants in the park. A free medical and a camp area is open for visitors in the ZABEEL PARK. Free health and medical, Health, dental camps, eye testing and offering of free spectacles, free legal advice, blood donation camp, employment related advise camp are also organized by the Consulate General. Children’s Game Zone is also established during the event.

Sri Lankan Banks and UAE based exchange companies to cater to banking needs too have been established. Corporate stalls to purchase souvenirs and cultural food items too are in the offing. It is expected that crowd of more than 15,000 would attend this unique and exclusive event with the majority of Sri Lankan expatriate community in the UAE.