Tourist arrivals up by 4.7 % in March

Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals rose 4.7 percent in March 2019 compared to the same period last year, the data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.The month recorded 244,328 tourists arriving in the country compared to the 233,382 arrived in March 2018.

India, United Kingdom, China, Germany and France were Sri Lanka's top five international tourist generating markets in the month of March this year.India was the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 14% of the total traffic received in March 2019. UK accounted for 12% of the total traffic; while China, Germany and France accounted for 10%, 7% and 6% respectively.

Europe became the largest source of tourist traffic to Sri Lanka with 49% of the total traffic received in March 2019. Asia and Pacific accounted for 40% of the total traffic, America 8%, Middle East 2% and Africa 1%.Arrivals from North America rose 25.4 percent to 18,797 in March and the arrivals from US rose 29.3 percent to 12,543 during the month while arrivals from Canada increased 17.6 percent.

Tourist arrivals from Europe declined by 3.4 percent with the arrival of 119,955 tourists. Most of the tourists came from UK (29,682), followed by Germany (18,134), France (13,957), and Russian Federation (12,705).Tourist arrivals from Middle East increased by 23.3 percent with the arrival of 4,339 visitors compared to the 3,520 arrived in March 2018.Tourist arrivals from Asia & Pacific increased by 11.7 percent with 98,664 arriving in the island. Tourist arrivals from India rose 13.8 percent with 34812 visitors arriving while arrivals from China increased by 12.60 percent to record 23,759 arrivals.Arrivals from Australia recorded 28.1 percent increase with 11,441 visitors entering the country in March 2019.