Committee to regulate purchase and supply of drugs and stents to hospitals

A five-member committee has been appointed to come up with a new system to regularly purchase and supply medicines and stents needed for cardiac catheterization units.Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has appointed a five-member committee under the chairmanship of Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe to purchase and supply medicines and stents necessary for the island wide heart catheterization units under a new system.

Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Dr. MHM Rumi, Chief Executive Officer, National Drugs Regulatory Authority, Dr. Kamal Jayasinghe, Director of the Medical Supplies Division Dr Thusitha Sudarshana and Heart Disease specialist Dr. Duminda Samarasinghe are the committee members.

The Minister appointed the committee at a discussion held with the Sri Lanka Heart Association at the Ministry in Colombo. The committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks. The Minister appreciating the 24-hour Stent surgery service at the Colombo National Hospital's Cardiovascular Unit emphasized the need to take full advantage of the expensive medical equipment available at the unit.

In January, 591 Stent surgeries were performed during the daytime and 224 in the night. In February, 549 stent surgeries were performed during the day and 230 in the night while in March 545 surgeries were performed during the daytime and 186 in the night. The Health Minister also requested the health officials to perform stent surgeries for heart patients for 24 hours in the future as well. Secretary of the Ministry Wasantha Perera, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Deputy Director General and Directors, President of the Sri Lanka Heart Association Dr. Duminda Samarasinghe also participated.