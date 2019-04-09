Swiss drug firm supports cancer care in SL

A senior delegation from the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, Roche, met with Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne on Friday to discuss opportunities which would revolutionise cancer care in the country, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the delegation from Roche was led by Adriano Treve, the Area Head for Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Indian subcontinent. He was accompanied by Dr. Toylan Senel of Roche and senior officials of Baurs, the local market authority for Roche in Sri Lanka.

“They discussed the provision of Roche expertise to improve cancer diagnosis through genetic mapping for personalised treatment, the possibility of providing advanced therapies invented by Roche (e.g., Pertuzumab) at more competitive prices, as well as provision of blood clotting factor replacement therapy for patients suffering from haemophilia, free through global agencies,” he said.

Minister Dr. Senaratne thanked the delegation for undertaking the visit and their proposal to introduce such innovative therapies in Sri Lanka.He emphasised the Ministry’s desire to bring advanced treatment options for patients in Sri Lanka, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, while ensuring cost-effectiveness so that more patients could have access to such treatments.