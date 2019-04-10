April 10, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Economy - Development - Provincial

    Committee headed by PM to resolve power crisis

    April 10, 2019
    Committee headed by PM to resolve power crisis

    A five-member Ministerial Committee headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to resolve the existing power crisis.Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake, Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim and Minister of Ports and Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka have been appointed as the other members of the committee.

    The committee was appointed to present recommendations on the short-term, mid-term and long-term measures on resolving the crisis.The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by Minister Ravi Karunanayake in this regard.

    « Colombo among 24 cities to host ILO 100 celebrations on April 11
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2