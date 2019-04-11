National Grid to get another 120 MW by August

The Uma Oya hydropower complex will add 120 MW to the National Grid by August this year. Further, the hydropower complex will provide 290 million units to the National Grid within a year, he said.“We will use 145 million cubic metres of additional water from the Uma Oya project for hydropower generation. The same quantity will then be released to the Moneragala and Badulla districts for drinking and agricultural purposes.”

“This water will be used to cultivate around 6,000 acres in Moneragala. When we purchase electricity, we have to pay Rs. 28 to Rs. 30 per unit, whereas when we generate power by this method, it costs us only Rs 3.50 to Rs. 4.00 per kilowatt. Considering our capacities, this power plant might be the last of its kind,” State Minister Mannapperuma said.Uma Oya Multipurpose Project Director Dr. Sunil De Silva and other high-ranking officials were also present.