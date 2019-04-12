Mangala Yapa appointed BOI Chairman

Previously, Yapa was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colombo Dockyard PLC, a CSE-listed company, for many years and led the company’s rapid growth and international expansion. Subsequently he headed the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) as the Secretary General/CEO and was also President of the National Chamber of Exporters (NCE). He has functioned as technical advisor to the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade and played a pivotal role in recent strategic and large-scale FDIs.
Yapa holds a Master of Science in Engineering (Hons.), from Astrakhan Technical University, Astrakhan, Russia and a Master of Business Administration from the Postgraduate Institute of Management (PIM), University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka (IESL), Chartered Engineer accredited by IESL and a Member of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, UK, a Founder Fellow of the Chartered Professional Managers (FCPM) and a member of the PIM Alumni. is also an alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School’s ‘Leading Economic Growth’ Executive Education programme.