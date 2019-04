The Paddy Marketing Board has announced that all stores will be re-opened for the purchase of paddy from Wednesday (17).Chairman of the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) Kasthuri Anuradhanayake stated that the warehouses will be kept open for one month from tomorrow

The Chairman said the PMB has commenced a program to process the paddy stocks purchased from the farmers and issue to the rice to the market.He said the objective of the program is to provide quality rice to the consumer and the program will be continued in the future as well. It is also expected to control rice prices in the market.