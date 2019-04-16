April 16, 2019

    April 16, 2019
    Afternoon thundershowers in most parts

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    16-Apr-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   36           25           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            33           26           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Colombo              34           25           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           26           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    36           25           80           60           A few showers

    Kandy   34           22           95           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     23           10           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           35           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       34           26           90           55           A few showers

    Mannar                34           26           90           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

