Afternoon thundershowers in most parts

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers with severe lightning over most parts of the island during next few days. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers. Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota. Heavy Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambantota.Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 16-Apr-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 36 25 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 33 26 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Colombo 34 25 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 32 26 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 36 25 80 60 A few showers

Kandy 34 22 95 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 23 10 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 35 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 34 26 90 55 A few showers

Mannar 34 26 90 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m