Fire cracker related accidentsIncrease in this festive season

There is an increase in home accidents and fire cracker related accidents in this year when comparing with the last year, the Accident Service Director Dr. Samitha Samarakoon said.According to Dr. Samarakoon, there were only 63 home accidents last year and this year there were 70 home accidents while only one fire cracker accident reported in last year and six such accidents reported this year.

There were a total of 308 hospital admissions and 174 road traffic accidents during the past three days. There were 192 falls and 75 victims of violence during the same period, he said.Chief Nursing Instructor of the National Hospital Colombo Pushpa Ramyani De Soysa said that all organizers of New Year Festivals with sporting events should have a team of first aid with relevant first aid and an ambulance (if possible). They should be careful about the safety of the environment where the event take place.

The people should wear light cotton dresses with hats, sunglasses and use an umbrella. They should use sun protection cream and drink water often. They should go to a shade and rest whenever feeling tired in order to avoid possible heat strokes, she added.