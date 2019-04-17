More expats sponsor Army projects in Jaffna

In another such mega project, Oman-based expatriates, Mohan and Vadhani Shankar, through the bonds of goodwill they maintain with Jaffna Commander Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, contributed Rs. 3 million for the construction of three new houses with technical and engineering support given by troops of Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna (SFHQ-J), for three deserving families in Kodikamam and Chullipuram.

Troops of the 11 Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI), 7 Gajaba Regiment (GR) and 15 GR troops completed the project on the guidelines given by Major General Hettiarachchi. All three families were selected in consultation with respective grama sevaka officials and senior citizens.Likewise, the same donors put up 10 new sanitary units for 10 poor families in the area after this vital need was brought to the notice of the Jaffna Commander.

Troops of the 1 Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) of the Jaffna peninsula undertook the project and provided these families with new toilet facilities.As the final leg of the mega project, Mohan and Vadhani Shankar distributed 25 scholarships, each worth Rs. 2,500 among needy school students, at the Security Force Headquarters auditorium in Palaly. Under this programme, each student who is studying in upper grades is to receive Rs. 2,500 every month until they finish their university education.

The delivery of keys to three new houses and the vesting of new toilet facilities with poor families took place recently in the Kalavani Community Centre, where a large stock of household appliances and essentials were also given away. The three new houses were constructed under the close supervision of General Officers Commanding of the 51 and 52 Divisions with active coordination of the SFHQ-J.