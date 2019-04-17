Saudi Arabia to provide 187.5 Mn Riyal for medical faculty of Sabaragamuwa University

The Saudi Arabian government has agreed to provide a concessional loan of 187.5 Million Saudi Riyal (SAR) for a project to establish a fully equipped Faculty of Medicine in the Sabaragamuwa University at Ratnapura. This Project is to be launched with the aim of constructing the essentially needed infrastructure facilities and to provide the students with the state of the art teaching and learning facilities (laboratory and other equipment) that would facilitate in providing the students with world-class medical education by constructing the Faculty of Medicine at the Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka. This Program will contribute to the government policy of augmenting the opportunities for higher education in the field of medicine in Sri Lanka.