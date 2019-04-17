Saudi Arabia to provide 187.5 Mn Riyal for medical faculty of Sabaragamuwa University

A delegation headed by Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. R.H.S. Samratunga with Secretary to Ministry of Higher Education Mr.Priyantha Mayadunne and the Director general of the External resources Dept Mr. Priyantha Rathnayake recently visited Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6th to 9th April 2019 for negotiation in this regard.
They held discussion with the delegation of Saudi Fund for Development headed by Mr. Mohammed Aldolailan, Acting Director General, Operations Department and Advisor to the SFD, Mr. Alobaid, Bandar Abdullah O., Engineer (Project Manager) and the Mr. Alrashed, Mohammad Abdullah M. , Engineer (Project Manager) The negotiations were successfully concluded to obtain a concessional loan of SAR 187.5 Million from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).