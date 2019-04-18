Expressways earn Rs.320mn during New year season

The Road Development Authority states Sri Lankan expressways generated an income of Rs.320mn during the last 12 days. Director of the Expressway Operations Maintenance and Management Division, S. Opanayake pointed out that this year’s earnings from the expressway tolls had spiked 8% in comparison to the previous year(2018).

During the festive season, over 1.2mn vehicles used expressways across the country. 110,000 vehicles used the expressway on the 11th of April generating a revenue of Rs 30mn. On the 15th of April over 45 000 vehicles used the Southern Expressway and generated a revenue of Rs 25mn.