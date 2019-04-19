Plan to increase job opportunities in tourism up to 600,000

The government hopes to increase the number of employment opportunities in the tourism industry to 600,000. The Government also intends to increase the daily expenditure of tourists to US$ 210 by the year 2020.The government also plans to double the annual income earned from the tourism industry from the current income of around US$ 3.5 billion to US$ 7 billion by next year.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Strategic Plan 2017/2020 has been implemented with the intention of achieving these aims. The program is intended to enhance the overall tourism experiences of those visiting Sri Lanka.In this respect it is planned to introduce the Integrated Tourism Digital Platform (ITDP) as a technological platform of national level to improve the traveler experience of Sri Lankan travelers, tourism industry and the Global Security Image.

The ITDP consists of three major components namely, Integrated Tourism & Travel Analytics, Integrated Global Airlines Information Consolidation & Traveler's Security Screening and Integrated Tourist Insurance & Safety Assurance.Combined tourism and circuit analysis is one of them. The second is to integrate information of integrated global airlines into integration of information and tourists and examine the safety of tourists. Consolidation of Tourism Travel Insurance is another option.

Accordingly the Government has decided to implement the proposed consolidated tourism digital initiative under the state and private partnership basis.