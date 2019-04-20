Special transport services for come back to work

Accordingly, 11 special trains will be deployed today, tomorrow and on Monday. Additionally, 1350 SLTB buses and 3000 private buses have been deployed for those who are returning to Colombo after the festive season.
The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation says special arrangements have been made to provide transport to those who wish to return to Colombo after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year vacation.The Ministry says a joint program by the SLTB, trains and National Transport Commission will remain in operation until the 22nd of this month.
