Eastern Troops Clean Tanks at the request of the community

Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Commander, Security Forces - East coincided the five-day long concluding ceremony of this national project, spearheaded by the Presidential Secretariat with the tank cleaning project and construction of 25 trade stalls for under privileged families in Sathurukondan area on Friday (12).
231 Brigade troops of the 23 Division carried out the construction project under the supervision of Major General Kapila Udalupola, General Officer Commanding, 23 Division and the 231 Brigade Commander.Similarly, during the final ceremony, troops managed to distribute 5500 lunch packets among the attendees at Weber Stadium. All those projects were completed as part of the contribution of the SFHQ-E to the national project of the Presidential Secretariat.