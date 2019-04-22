Producer Price Index to 134.8 in Feb.

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) of three major economic activities namely, agriculture, manufacturing and electricity & water supply for the month of February 2019 is 134.8. The overall annual growth rate of PPI is 3.9 per cent. PPI for agriculture, manufacturing and electricity & water supply activities are 152.2, per cent, 126.9 per cent and 86.6 per cent respectively. Manufacturing and electricity and water supply sectors reported positive annual growth rates of 10.7 per cent and 3.1 percent respectively.



However, agriculture activity posted a negative annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent on year on year basis (Table 1). In the agriculture sector, farming of animals activity posted a significantly high positive growth rate of 23 per cent, while, growing of crops activity posted a negative growth rate of 9.3 percent.Further, sub activities of farming of animals, production of eggs and production of dairy activities reported positive annual growth rates of 38.5 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. All sub activities related to Growing of crops, growing of vegetables (10.3%), growing of cereals (10.8%) and growing of fruits, nuts and beverage crops” (9.1%) reported negative annual growth rates in the month of February 2019 on year on year basis.

Other than manufacturing of food products and beverages activity, all other activities of the manufacturing sector reported positive growth rates in the month of February 2019 compared to the same month in 2018. Publishing, printing and reproduction of recorded media (29.3%), manufacturing of other transport equipment (20.1%), manufacturing of chemicals and chemical products (16.3%), manufacturing of textiles (13.4%), manufacturing of rubber and plastics (13.2%), manufacturing of basic metals (9.6%), manufacturing of furniture and manufacturing of goods not elsewhere classified (8.6%), “Manufacturing of wearing apparel, dressing, and dyeing of fur” (7.8%) and “Manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products” (4.9%) activities reported high positive growth rates.

Further, the activities of Manufacturing of electrical machinery and apparatus not elsewhere classified (1.3%), manufacturing of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel (0.2%) and manufacturing of tobacco products” (0.1%) also recorded marginal increases in growth rates in the month of February 2019 on annual basis.However, the activity manufacturing of food products and beverages (1.3%) reported a negative growth rate.