Compensation for bomb attack victims

“Accordingly, the government has decided to pay Rs.100,000 as funeral expenses and Rs. one million for the families of those who died as compensation. Those who have injured will receive compensation ranging from Rs.100,000 to Rs.300,000 according to the severity of the injury,” the Minister said.
The Minister was addressing a media conference at Temple Trees yesterday. Minister Senaratne further said that the churches damaged in these blasts would be renovated with government funds. “We will discuss with the relevant authorities regarding how to compensate tourists who died or those who sustained injuries,” he added.