Compensation for bomb attack victims

The Cabinet of Ministers who convened for a special meeting under the auspices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe granted approval to compensate families of those who died and were injured in a series of bomb explosions across the country on Easter Sunday, Health and Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

“Accordingly, the government has decided to pay Rs.100,000 as funeral expenses and Rs. one million for the families of those who died as compensation. Those who have injured will receive compensation ranging from Rs.100,000 to Rs.300,000 according to the severity of the injury,” the Minister said.

The Minister was addressing a media conference at Temple Trees yesterday. Minister Senaratne further said that the churches damaged in these blasts would be renovated with government funds. “We will discuss with the relevant authorities regarding how to compensate tourists who died or those who sustained injuries,” he added.