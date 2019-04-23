PM meets with foreign diplomats

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday met with diplomats including high commissioners and ambassadors at Temple Trees and discussed the current situation in the country.The meeting lasted for more than an hour giving special consideration to the suicide bombings that have taken place in several parts of the country and the actions to be taken in the future to address the situation.

They were discussed about the possible major setback to be faced by the tourism sector in Sri Lanka in the future following the multiple terror incidents and actions need to be taken to rebuild tourism in order to strengthen the country’s economy.Prime Minister Ranil Wickrmasinghe further said the enactment of Emergency regulations will gives Police and the military extensive powers to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders, which went into effect from midnight yesterday.

“We do not hesitate to ask for foreign help to defeat terrorism if these suicide bombers were proven to have international links,” the Premier added.Information on the foreign nationals who died and were injured in the suicide bomb attacks were provided to diplomats. The Prime Minister further said the Foreign Ministry will be provided all assistance and required information in this regard.