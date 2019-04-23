April 23, 2019

    Some Katuwapitiya victims to be laid to rest today

    The funeral of devotees who died during the Easter Sunday Holy Mass at St. Sebastian’s Church, Katuwapitiya, will be held at 9.00 am today, following a service conducted by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.The decision was reached during a discussion presided over by St Sebastian’s Church Parish Priest Fr. Srilal Fonseka.

    It was revealed during the discussion that 102 bodies of blast victims were at the hospital, while 62 injured persons are being treated at there. Two patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the Negombo Hospital.Out of the 102 dead, 86 have been identified. The rest are in the hospital mortuary.
    Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa who participated in the meeting said the perpetrators of this heinous crime should be dealt with by the law and given the highest punishment.He also pledged to reconstruct St. Sebastian Church with funds from his Ministry.
    Negombo Base Hospital Director Dr. Chandragupta Ranasinghe said that DNA tests would be held to identify the relatives of the 16 unidentified bodies.He also requested the relatives of the patients to restrict themselves to one or two visitors for the betterment of the patients. Minister Harsha de Silva and MPs Kavinda Jayawardena and VIjith Vijayamuni Soyza also participated in the meeting.

