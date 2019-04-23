Govt. offers assistance to victims, hotels and places of worship’

“As per the latest information available, 39 tourists have died, while 28 are currently under treatment following the attacks carried out on Easter morning, 21.” “From early yesterday, I have personally visited those injured in hospital and looked in to their welfare and immediate requirements.”“I also paid a visit to the three affected hotels, inspected the damage caused and discussed with the respective managements as to how these properties could be restored to their original condition and operations could be resumed at its earliest.”

“I wish to assure the Tourism industry that the government has taken every possible measure to ensure the safety of the public and all tourists who are in the country at present. The three Armed Forces along with the Police have put in place a comprehensive security plan covering hotels, resorts and places of tourist interest to ensure the safety of tourists.” In addition to the measures mentioned above, Sri Lanka Tourism has made special arrangements to assign a special representative to the hospitals where the injured tourists are receiving treatment and the three hotels affected by the attacks.

Three special representatives of Sri Lanka Tourism have also been stationed at the Bandaranaike International Airport to assist tourists both arriving and departing.“My Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local diplomatic offices in order to further ensure formalities with regard to the victims are sorted out as quickly as possible.”Meanwhile, relevant authorities have made several arrests following the comprehensive investigation that was launched to identify and arrest those behind the attacks.

They would continue to pursue the perpetrators and bring them before the law.“It is vital at this point that the nation stands united and not be misled by unverified reports/information. “We call upon all Sri Lankans to act in a responsible manner and assist the authorities to restore normalcy as fastThe Government has already offered assistance to all victims, damaged places of worship as well as the hotels affected by Sunday’s attacks, said Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga.“We will make every possible effort to get back to normalcy and put tourism back on track following the setback suffered on Sunday,” he said in a statement.

