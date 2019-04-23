Bomb attacks: 40 arrested as death toll rises to 310

The death toll from multiple bomb explosions that targeted churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday rose to 310 with some of the injured at hospitals succumbing to their injuries overnight.Around 500 people were wounded in the blasts, and some of them are still receiving treatments at hospitals.

Police media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the police have arrested 40 suspects in connection with the bomb attacks. All of the individuals arrested are Sri LankansSix Bombs exploded at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana, and Zion Church in Batticaloa while hotels Kingsbury, Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grands came under attack. A Seventh bomb exploded near the National Zoo in Dehiwala.

In the wake of the attacks, the government has declared a state of emergency and launched a hunt for the attackers, believed to be members of a radical Muslim group called National Thowfeek Jamaath..