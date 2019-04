ri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka announced that trading and related market operations will resume from Tuesday the 23rd of April 2019.

The pre‐open session (Open Auction Call) on 23rd April 2019 will be from 9.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. and Regular Trading will commence at 10.30 a.m.The CSE did not open for trading at the regular time on Monday April 22, 2019 following the bomb attacks in Colombo on Sunday.