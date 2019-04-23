Will eradicate terrorism with int’l assistance: PM

Making a special statement in parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe a short while ago said the government would eradicate terrorism with the assistance offered by the international community.

He said the country has been offered assistance by many countries and international organisations including the UN to combat terrorism.“We should seize this opportunity and utilise international assistance to eradicate terrorism,” he said.

It was a retaliation to Christchurch attack: Ruwan

State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene in parliament said that the Easter Sunday terror attacks were carried out by an Islamist terrorist group in retaliation to the Christchurch attack in New Zealand.

While admitting that there were weaknesses in the defence system, he said the government would take all necessary action to eradicate all terror groups.

MR blasts govt. for diluting intelligence services

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa today slammed the government for weakening the intelligence services over the years.Making a statement in parliament on the Easter Sunday terror attacks, he said the government should take responsibility for failing to prevent the attacks.

“The government can’t shy away from taking the responsibility. It knew about the attacks, but did not warn anyone or any church and made sure that none of the ministers or MPs attended any service,” Mr. Rajapaksa accused.

He said the country should be able to eradicate terrorism on its own. “If the government had repealed the PTA as requested by the international community, the situation may have been worse,” he said.