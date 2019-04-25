60 arrested in connection with Sunday blasts

More than 60 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka in connection with Easter Sunday blasts, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.He said 32 of the suspects are being detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning while the others are detained at relevant police stations.

Eighteen persons have been taken arrested on suspicion from Aluthgama, Beruwela, Katana and Warakapola areas during a special operation carried out last night, in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings.Two suspects have been arrested by the Warakapola Police after raiding a house at the Masjid Mwatha in Anguruwella Road, Warakapola Police Division.

A van suspected to have been used by the suspects for the attacks has been taken into police custody. The search of a house in Warakapola area had led to the discovery of 4 walkie-talkies and a motorcycle.

In addition, another suspect, who has links with the two suspects has been arrested in the Hemmathagama police division.Accordingly, three suspects have been detained at the Warakapola police station and the van, motor cycle, and 4 walkie-talkies have been taken into custody by Warakapola Police.

Meanwhile, nine people who are suspected of assisting the bomb attacks and fled to Jaffna, have been arrested in different areas of Jaffna. The police suspectThe Police Special Task Force arrested the first suspect at a bus stop in Jaffna on Monday, a day after the attack. After he was handed over to Jaffna police and interrogated, the others have been arrested from different locations in Jaffna based on the information obtained from the first suspect.

The Jaffna Security Forces say that the nine suspects who arrived in Jaffna on the day after the bomb blast were unable to provide a credible reason for their visit to Jaffna.The arrested persons have been detained on court orders and are being questioned. Meanwhile, two suspects arrested in Mannar are also being detained and questioned.