Bomb attacks: death toll reaches 359

The number of fatalities reported in the suicide bomb attacks that took place on the Easter Day (April 21st) has increased to 359 and among them 39 are Foreign nationals Minister of Mass Media and State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardana said this Morning.

Addressing a media briefing for Foreign Journalists at the Auditorium of the Government Information Department i7 bodies of Foreign nationals was identified hand over those to relatives. The eight blasts, some of which officials confirmed as suicide bomb attacks, had targeted to cause maximum casualties among worshippers attending Easter services on 21st of April.Three churches and three luxury hotels were targeted. There were also explosions at a guest house near the zoo and in a residential area in Dematagoda.

Authorities launched a massive security operation following the attacks and imposed a curfew and a State of Emergency after a wave of bombs exploded in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. Mass funerals were held yesterday (23) for the victims who were killed in the suicide bomb attack at the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.