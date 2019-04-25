Emergency Telephone Numbers at Army Headquarters

The public are requested to contact following Telephone numbers at the Army Headquarters in case information as regards any suspicious movements or vehicles is to be intimated in case of emergency.

Bomb Disposal Unit - Army Headquarters :

011 2434251

011 4055105

011 4055106

076 6911640

Bomb Disposal :011 2433335

Army Troops Expand Security Measures across the Country

Army personnel on the directions of Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage, Commander, Security Forces - West (SF-West) took position along the road to Katuwapitiya cemetery and also inside the burial ground where thousands of mourners flocked.

Similarly, hundreds of Army personnel during the course of Monday (22) were deployed around three Bishop Houses in Colombo, Kurunegala and Ratnapura in consultation with church hierarchy and state institutions, like power stations, hospitals, public transport stations and several other vulnerable points.

Meanwhile, SFHQs in Jaffna, Wanni, East, Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu, Central and West have mobilized their troops to provide security to places of worship, diplomatic missions, hospitals, commenced mobile / foot patrols and established static security points in their respective areas of responsibility with the participation of 386 Officers and Other Rankers.

Meanwhile, SF-West Commander on Monday (22) met a cross section of priests in the Kochchikade St Anthony’s Church and Katuwapitiya Church and discussed matters, related to provision of security. Likewise, he visited major hotels in Colombo and suburbs in order to meet hotel authorities and discuss matters related to security arrangements.