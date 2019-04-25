Operation of Drones Suspended

Taking into account of the prevailing security situation in the country, it has been decided to suspend with immediate effect the operation of Pilotless Aircraft (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Unmanned Aircraft Systems etc;) of any description including DRONES until further notice Director General of Civil Aviation H.M.C. Nimalsiri announced yesterday.

Issuieng media releaze Director General of Civil Aviation further says that It is therefore notified that any operating approvals issued by CAASL stands suspended.

DG CA further added that No person shall engage in the operation of such Pilotless Aircraft within the territory of Sri Lanka until further notice.