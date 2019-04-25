Hollywood celebrities express condolences and solidarity

A number of Hollywood celebrities, tweeting in their accounts, expressed their condolences and solidarity with Sri Lanka on the loss of lives from the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.Celebrities Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Richard Marx, Ciara Princess Harris and Dan Reynolds were among the many who lamented on the victims of heinous terrorist attacks on Sunday.

Canadian Singer Céline Dion in her Tweeter account said, “Very saddened by the horrific news of the bombings in Sri Lanka. Such senseless violence has no place in our world. My heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and the people of Sri Lanka. May you find love, strength and peace”.American Singer Mariah Carey tweeted saying “Sri Lanka, my heart is with you. I’m praying for everyone affected by this horrible tragedy. Stay strong”.

American Singer Richard Marx tweeted saying “When I performed there three years ago I found it a beautiful place with beautiful people. This is insanity”.American Singer Ciara Princess Harris tweeted saying, ““Sri Lanka, my heart is crushed. I can’t stop thinking of you. Praying for your country and the families of loved ones lost. Praying for the world. May we all somehow become more united through the many trials and tribulations we’re facing around this world. You are not alone Sri Lanka,” she tweeted.

American Singer Dan Reynolds also tweeted saying “Heartbroken for the people of Sri Lanka. there are no words that could possibly bring comfort or understanding at times like these – I can only offer my deepest sorrow and love along with the millions of others mourning today.”