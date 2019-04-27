Tourism industry will recover - FM

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera yesterday said the tourism industry which has suffered a setback after the Easter Sunday attacks will recover within a short time.“We are confident that the tourism industry will make a comeback sooner than expected. All measures will be taken to bring the economy back on track,” Samaraweera said

Addressing a press conference in Colombo yesterday, the Minister feared that the tourism industry may loose US$ 1.5 billion in revenue.“We projected that if the tourism industry suffers a 30 percent drop in tourist arrivals, the industry will incur a US $ 1.5 billion loss. However, we are optimistic that the industry will make a strong comeback within a short time,” he said.

The Minister said that the tourism industry which resulted in external earnings of US$ 4.4 billion is projected to reach the US$ 5 billion mark in 2019.