Tea exports gain in March

Sri Lanka tea exports in March 2019 totalled 26.4 Mkgs showing a gain of .3Mkgs in comparison with 26.1 Mkgs for March 2018.Tea bags and packeted tea have shown a growth year on year whilst bulk tea showed a decline compared to the corresponding month of 2018. Total revenue realized for March 2019 of Rs. 22.45 billion too has shown a growth of Rs.9 billion in comparison of Rs. 21.56 billion of March 2018 resulting, in the FOB value for March 2019 realizing Rs. 850.48, an increase of Rs. 25.22 compared to Rs. 825.26 of March 2018, according to Forbs and Walker tea market report.