Premier commended the Security Forces for cracking down and apprehending suspects

He said the intelligence agencies have received several reports about the people and local organisations involved in the attacks. Foreign intelligence agencies had supplied information about the Easter Sunday attacks in advance. It is true that I was not privy to this information but I cannot use this fact to absolve myself from responsibility.

“As the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, I accept collective Government responsibility for the failure to protect the people from these attacks. As a Government, I extend my sincerest apology to all citizens, for our failures. I hold myself accountable and I am committed to ensuring these failures will never happen again.”“It is not enough to simply apologise. We have to make sure these mistakes are never repeated in the future. We must take measures to prevent such systemic failures and commit ourselves to safeguard all human life,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the world is already at war against this ideological fanaticism. “We now know that these attackers are linked to the ISIS network of extremists who operate in a large number of countries,” he said, adding that terror cannot be fought alone by us at a national level. “The explosion might be in Sri Lanka, but the trigger might be elsewhere. Planning and training could be done in a foreign country.

The brainwashing could take place anywhere. Without weeding out all these elements, we cannot eliminate this danger,” he added.The Premier also commended the Security Forces for swiftly cracking down and apprehending many suspects within a short time. “Investigations are progressing at a satisfactory pace,” he said. “It is only a small group that launched this terrorist attack. The majority of them have been arrested along with explosives. A few more remain on the run and we have to apprehend them. Until then, they remain a threat and the danger is not completely over. Therefore, all of us have to be watchful and vigilant. Let’s help the Police and Tri-Forces secure the safety of every Sri Lankan,” he said

The Prime Minister also promised that the government will rebuild the three churches affected by the attack. PM Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka has a very narrow definition of aiding terrorism. Therefore, we find that our existing laws are insufficient to deal with the extraordinary situation the country is faced with. “This attack dealt a hard blow to our economy. Everyone, from the lottery seller to the large corporates faced a serious setback. Tourism has been crippled.

According to our current calculations, the estimated damage to the economy is almost $ 1 billion. It can easily exceed this. That is a serious situation. We must fight hard to win this economic battle as well,” the Premier said.