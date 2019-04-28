Over 100 suspects arrested

Meanwhile, the driver of the leader of the Sunday attacks, Zahran Hashim, Sarif Lebbe aka Gafoor has also been arrested by the Kattankudy Police and handed over to the CID for questioning. Another suspect was also arrested yesterday, with 51 water gel explosive sticks and 215 detonators during an operation by the Navy at Ekkandi, Trincomalee.

Negombo Mayor, Mohammad Aznar was also arrested by the Police for possessing a sword, knife, a machete and 30 mobile phone batteries. Also, Colombo Municipal Councilor Noordin Mohamed Thajudeen was arrested for providing 46 swords to a religious place.

In another Police and STF joint raid on Friday, the officials also confiscated one drone camera, four CCTV cameras, 181 rods of gelignite and six rolls of detonators among other things from a safe house in the Eastern town of Sammanthurai, Kalmunai. Following the shootout between the suspects and the forces, 15 people, including three women and six children died when three men blew themselves up inside the house. Three men were found outside with gunshots.

The death toll from the attacks remains at 253 including 37 foreigners. Authorities brought the numbers down to 253 from that of 359 on Thursday reasoning that the badly mutilated bodies had been counted more than once. Sixty-one patients are being treated at the National Hospital while 18 are being treated in the intensive care unit by the yesterday evening. Over 500 persons were reportedly wounded from the attacks.

Last rites of the dead, were performed for most of the dead, at Batticaloa, Colombo and Negombo. However, by the Saturday evening, the mortuary of the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer had eight bodies which were yet to be identified. Six tourists were also among them.