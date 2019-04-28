World community must continue to support development and reconciliation in Sri Lanka - Norway PM

Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg said the world community must continue to support peaceful development and reconciliation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the suicide attacks that killed 290 people including 40 foreign nationals.Delivering a speech at a memorial held in Oslo on Friday for the victims of Sri Lanka suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday, Solberg said the efforts for reconciliation, inter-religious dialogue and bridge-building will continue to be very important

."Norwegians with a background from Sri Lanka and the country's supporters can play a central role in this work," she said.Prime Minister Erna Solberg's speech on the memorial mark for the victims of Sri Lanka, Bredtvet Church April 26, 2019:The horrific attacks on Sri Lanka Easter morning have shaken us all.On behalf of the Government, I would like to express our condolences and our deepest sympathy with the people of Sri Lanka and with all Norwegians with a background from and affiliation with Sri Lanka. Our thoughts go to all those who have been affected and their relatives, both in Sri Lanka and abroad.

The pictures and stories of the victims are heartbreaking.Many days after these events, it still appears incomprehensible. All of Sri Lanka is now in grief, and we mourn with them. And we mourn with you who live here in Norway.

This fair, and several gatherings that have been held this week, can hopefully help to provide comfort. To help everyone through this difficult time. The collections also show cohesion, support and strength in a diverse religious and ethnic community among Norwegians with a background from or belonging to Sri Lanka.

The attacks hit all of Sri Lanka, yes and the world far beyond. It's a national tragedy. I hope that all Sri Lankans will now stand together and condemn violence against all groups in society.

Sri Lanka has long traditions of peaceful coexistence between religious communities. Efforts for reconciliation, inter-religious dialogue and bridge-building will continue to be very important. Norwegians with a background from Sri Lanka and the country's supporters can play a central role in this work.

At the same time, the world community must continue to support peaceful development and reconciliation in the country. Norway has a long and close relationship with Sri Lanka. We will continue our support for Sri Lanka to build a community based on peaceful coexistence between different ethnic groups and communities.

This work lies ahead of us. But here and now it's about giving time to mourn. To commemorate those who lost their lives. To support those who survived and who will rise again. It's time to take care of each other.