Vehicle registrations rebound in March

Vehicle registrations rebounded on most categories in March recording a total of 35,150 units up from 29,837 units the previous month due to the higher number of working days in March compared to February. Total motor cars recorded 2,961 units in March up from 2,347 units in February and significantly down from 6,207 units 12 months ago. Brand new cars recorded 422 units in March up from 434 units in February and significantly down from 1,069 units 12 months ago. Small cars (< 1,000cc) accounted for 79.3% of units. Financing share was 50.7% in line with the normal monthly average.
Preowned cars recorded 2,539 units in March up from 1,913 units in February but significantly down from 5,138 units 12 months ago. Premium branded cars recorded 160 units in March up from 111 units in February and significantly down from 222 units 12 months ago. The brand-new segment recorded 63 units of which Mercedes Benz accounted for 50 units (C-class 41 units, E-class 8, etc.). In the pre-owned segment 97 units were recorded of which Mercedes Benz was 27 units (C-class 25 units), BMW was 34 units (3-series 19, 7-series 9) and Audi 36 units (A1 20, A3 9).
SUVs recorded 488 units in March down from 534 units in February and 538 units 12 months ago. Brand new accounted for 240 units and reowned 248 units. Hybrids recorded 1,032 units in March up from 953 units in February but significantly down from 3,341 units 12 months ago. Motor cars accounted for 947 units followed by SUVs with 76 units and vans with zero units. In the car category Suzuki accounted for the bulk of the units recording 812 units.
Three-wheelers recorded 2,192 units in March significantly up from 1,341 units in Feb and 1,515 units 12 months ago. The registration figure is the highest recorded over the past 24 months. Bajaj remains the category leader commanding a 95% share. Financing share was 67.5% in line with the normal monthly average. Two-wheelers recorded 26,851 units in March up from 23,165 units in Feb but down from 30,381 units recorded 12 months ago. Scooters accounted for 17,196 (64%) in March up from 15,120 units the previous month.