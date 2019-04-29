Vehicle registrations rebound in March

Vehicle registrations rebounded on most categories in March recording a total of 35,150 units up from 29,837 units the previous month due to the higher number of working days in March compared to February. Total motor cars recorded 2,961 units in March up from 2,347 units in February and significantly down from 6,207 units 12 months ago. Brand new cars recorded 422 units in March up from 434 units in February and significantly down from 1,069 units 12 months ago. Small cars (< 1,000cc) accounted for 79.3% of units. Financing share was 50.7% in line with the normal monthly average.

Preowned cars recorded 2,539 units in March up from 1,913 units in February but significantly down from 5,138 units 12 months ago. Premium branded cars recorded 160 units in March up from 111 units in February and significantly down from 222 units 12 months ago. The brand-new segment recorded 63 units of which Mercedes Benz accounted for 50 units (C-class 41 units, E-class 8, etc.). In the pre-owned segment 97 units were recorded of which Mercedes Benz was 27 units (C-class 25 units), BMW was 34 units (3-series 19, 7-series 9) and Audi 36 units (A1 20, A3 9).