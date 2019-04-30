New auditing methodologies would be adopted - Auditor General

Internationally recognized new auditing methodologies would be adopted at the National Audit Office in the future, new Auditor General Chulantha Wickramaratne said. After receiving his appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena, the new Auditor General took oaths before Constitutional Council Chairman and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the Parliament complex yesterday.

Wickramaratne said that the Auditor General’s Department hopes to give more focus on forensic audits and performance audits in the coming days. He also highlighted the need to update the computer technology being used in the National Audit Office.“By strengthening the institution with up-to-date technology and trained staff, we will give our fullest cooperation to Parliament,” he said.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, congratulating the new Auditor General, observed that there has been a close relationship between Parliament and the AG’s Office over the past four years. “With the AG’s support, Parliament watchdog committees such as COPE and COPA could contribute to curb wastage and corruption of public funds. “I take this opportunity to thank retired AG Gamini Wijesinghe for his committed service and extend best wishes to his successor, whose appointment was unanimously approved by the Constitutional Council,” the Speaker said.