Banks reduce lending rates

Accordingly, Hatton National Bank has reduced its 3-month fixed deposit rate to 9.5% from 10%. However, the bank has not yet reduced the current rate of 11%, charged for its 12-month fixed deposits. In addition, HNB said the bank has reduced its 6-month fixed deposit rate from 10.5 to% 10.25% and also 5-year deposit rate was reduced to 13% from 15%.
Meanwhile, Sampath Bank and the Commercial Bank have also reduced their deposit rates after the Central Bank directed banks and finance companies to cut deposit rates. Meanwhile, a senior official from National Savings Bank said that the bank is in the process of making a positive decision in this regard.