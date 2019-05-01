Normalcy returning to public life in the country

Sri Lankans are getting back to work restoring some normalcy to their daily routine over a week after the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and five star hotels in Colombo on April 21. The Security Forces have taken measures to strengthen the security in all parts of the island while the day-to-day operations in Colombo have been restored, according to state media reports. With the further consolidation of security, a large number of people have come to Colombo this week for their usual daily needs.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) says that more than 5000 buses have been deployed for the convenience of passengers. Deputy General Manager of Operations Rohana Chandrasiri said that all long-distance and short-distance services are available according to the ususal schedule.

Private Bus Owners chairman President Gemunu Wijeratne says 90 percent of private buses are also operating. By now, all the office trains are also running as usual. Additional General Manager of Railways T L Wickramaratne said only three night mail trains are not in service currently.

As a measure to ensure the security of the people, carrying of parcels in the trains and buses has been further restricted. Accordingly, the office services and other daily routines in Colombo are returning to normalcy.