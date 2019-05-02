Reconstructions of damaged churches have begun

Accordingly, reconstruction of Kochchikade Church has already been commenced and main constructions of this church are carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy with the support of State Engineering Corporation. Reconstructions of Negombo Katuwapitiya Church also will be commenced tomorrow (3) by Sri Lanka Army jointly with State Engineering Corporation.

Additionally, reconstructions of Zion Church Batticaloa are to be accomplished jointly by the Sri Lanka Army and State Development and Construction Corporation. Reconstructions of Kochchikade and Katuwapitiya Churches will be carried out on patronage of committee comprised of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith , His Eminence Bishop D.J. Antony and His Eminence Bishop Maxwel De Silva and the Church Fathers.

Financial Provisions for these activities will be provided by the Ministry of Housing Development and Cultural Affairs. The secretary further said that the Minister has instructed to accomplish these rebuilding activities based on three policies efficiency, Higher Standard and best quality compare to previous conditions.