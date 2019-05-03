PM CALLS FOR EXPLANATION FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

A report presented to the Prime Minster by the Security Forces highlighted that information of the terrorists involved in the Easter Sunday attacks could have been confirmed beforehand, had data from the above two institutions been shared with the CID.

Cabinet gave approval for the said proposal in question several months ago. However, its implementation had been delayed due to a tug of war between certain officials in the Immigration and Emigration Department and the Customs Department.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on Wednesday too stressed the importance of having a closer link between the Police, Customs and the Emigration and Immigration Department to effectively face the challenge of global terrorism.Addressing a gathering of civil society activists at Temple Trees on May Day, he emphasised that these departments should work hand in hand and their information should be shared to ensure the security of the country.

“Some quarters have raised opposition to having links with Interpol,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said. He also said that all countries dealing with global terrorism should get together and share information each other if we are to fight the scourge of global terrorism.